EastEnders star Louisa Lytton has revealed she is receiving abuse over her character Ruby Allen’s latest storyline.

The club owner has teamed up with scheming Suki Panesar to drive the Slaters out of their home and Walford for good.

But some fans have taken the EastEnders storyline too far.

And now Louisa is bearing the brunt of the backlash on social media.

Actress Louisa is getting abuse over Ruby’s revenge (Credit: BBC)

What have trolls said to EastEnders star Louisa Lytton?

The actress has revealed how some fans are confusing her for her character and she has been receiving abuse online as a result.

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Kush breaks down as he admits gambling addiction

Louisa shared a screenshot on her Instagram Stories of a message which called her names and complained about what she was “doing to Stacey”.

It’s not real folks.

She said this is a “daily occurrence”, adding: “It’s not real folks.”

Ruby Allen’s revenge has seen fans turn on Louisa (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders’ Ruby Allen turns nasty with the Slaters

The storyline that has sparked the reaction has seen Ruby following in the footsteps of her gangster father Johnny Allen.

She is believed to have paid a thug to beat up Stacey Slater and film it.

Ruby then teamed up with Suki to use Kush Kazemi’s gambling addiction against him and have the Slaters kicked out of their home.

The Panesars own the house but Suki wants to turn it into flats and needs the huge family out.

Ruby destroyed Kush to hurt the Slaters (Credit: BBC)

She manipulated Kush into playing a game of poker against her and then used Ruby to spy on his cards with the club’s CCTV system.

This week, Kush will break down and admit to being a gambling addict.

The market stall trader has found himself sinking into despair as his poker addiction has got the better of him.

Kush knows Suki has set him up, but he can’t prove it.

So he has no choice but to come clean about the depths of his addiction to Stacey.

Read more: EastEnders: Luisa Bradshaw-White ‘burst into tears’ when she first saw pictures of her adopted daughters

The pair have a tearful heart-to-heart where Kush opens up about how addiction.

He begs her to help him but with her family about to lose their home, she’s in no mood.

These scenes will air on EastEnders starting tonight (November 2) at 8.05pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!