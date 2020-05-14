EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley celebrates co-star Natalie Cassidy's birthday with hilarious pic

EastEnders actress Lorraine Stanley has wished co-star Natalie Cassidy a happy birthday with a funny picture of them both.

The ladies, all sequinned up, are pulling the same funny face and Lorraine has referred to the famous parady of Natalie in the caption.

She wrote: "Happy birthday Natalie Cassidy, you lovely lady!! 'I'm just doing this now'. Big love."

Read more: EastEnders reveals when they will resume filming

The caption and the faces are a reference to Morgana Robinson's impression of Natalie.

Fans wished Natalie a very happy birthday. Others thought the caption was hilarious!

"OMG, the caption!" said one with a crying with laughter emoji.

Another added: "SO funny, I love Natalie."

"Brilliant," said one more, also adding the crying with laughter emojis.

Lorraine Stanley in lockdown

Lorraine, who plays Karen Taylor in the BBC soap, is keeping in touch with all of her EastEnders cast mates while the show is not filming.

Production stopped in March due to the coronavirus, but the soap has subsequently revealed it plans to begin filming again at the end of June.

Last month, the actress shared a picture of a gift she had received from her on-screen daughter, Clair Norris.

The heart-shaped glass had written on it: "Here's a little hug for while we can't be there. Just a little something to show you that we care. Love Clair and family xxx."

Clair sent Lorraine a gift (Credit: Instagram @lorraine_stanley_)

Lorraine wrote on the post: "Thank you @clair_norris" and "#bekind."

Big-hearted Lorraine has also been using her platform to get people to donate to Kit For Carers, which is raising money to provide PPE for carers and key workers.

She has also been encouraging her followers to donate to catering company Bubble Food UK, who have teamed up with charities Fridge and Foodbank. They aim to donate 500 home cooked meals to the elderly and disadvantaged.

As well as trying to help raise money, Lorraine has also been spending time with her partner Mark and daughter Nancy.

Recently, Lorraine shared a photo of herself when she was 18 and in college. She also revealed she went to college with her EastEnders co-star Emma Barton, who plays Honey Mitchell.

Lorraine in EastEnders

Karen has been left to look after Kayden (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders actor Scott Maslen chokes up over message from NHS nurse

Karen is currently caring for her grandson Kayden after his mum Sharon gave him up.

But with Phil back in Sharon's life, will she start to regret her decision?

Could Karen have a custody battle on her hands?

EastEnders next week airs Monday at 8pm and Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.