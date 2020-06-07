The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 7th June 2020
Soaps

EastEnders star Lacey Turner shares adorable snap of daughter Dusty

The soap star welcomed her baby girl last year

By Entertainment Daily
Updated:
Tags: EastEnders, Lacey Turner

EastEnders' Lacey Turner has treated fans to an adorable snap of baby daughter Dusty.

The soap star - who welcomed the tot with husband Matthew Kay in July last year - melted hearts as she took to Instagram to gush over the 11-month-old.

View this post on Instagram

🤍

A post shared by laceyturner (@laceyturner) on

Dusty looked adorable as she cuddled into a fluffy teddy bear for the snap, which Lacey simply captioned with a heart emoji.

The black and white shot was met to a string of complimentary comments from fans, as well as the actress' celebrity pals.

Love Island's Dani Dyer wrote: "Omg."

While EastEnders co-star Emma Barton added: "Baba boo."

Fans added a string of comments such as "adorable" and "beautiful", with one saying: "She is so precious."

Lacey welcomed her daughter after suffering two miscarriages (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lacey, 32, often shares snaps of the youngster, having previously posted a picture of the little girl in a rainbow-themed paddling pool with their pet dog Ned last month.

Sharing the sweet snap, Lacey told her followers: "My [rainbow] baby."

Lacey's baby struggles

A 'rainbow baby' is the term given to a baby born following a miscarriage or stillbirth.

The soap star has spoken openly about how she suffered two miscarriages before she and husband Matt welcomed Dusty.

In February, the Stacey Fowler actress opened up about motherhood on ITV's Loose Women.

Lacey said: "The first time we fell pregnant, I thought, 'Oh my gosh, this is so exciting'. We started looking at clothes and then it was just gone at seven weeks.

"It was such a massive shock because quite naively I thought, 'Oh I'm going to have a baby'.

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our 'Grab a Grand' competition!

"I thought I would just try again, as apparently it happens to loads of people. So we tried again but it happened again at exactly the same point."

She added: "Although I was more prepared, it was more of a kick in the stomach. I wondered if there was something wrong or if we would ever even get there."

Lacey and Matt - who met when they were 15 - tied the knot in romantic ceremony in Ibiza in 2017.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

EastEnders Lacey Turner

Trending Articles

 Fern Britton breaks silence on divorce saying she 'misses' Phil
Call The Midwife star Helen George used to be Elton John's backing singer
Coronation Street: Geoff to KILL Sally as she works out the truth?
Saturday Morning fans thrilled as James Martin shares exciting news
Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow viewers baffled by pricing on The Price Is Right
Noel Edmonds launches radio station for plants after moving to New Zealand