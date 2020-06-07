EastEnders star Lacey Turner shares adorable snap of daughter Dusty

EastEnders' Lacey Turner has treated fans to an adorable snap of baby daughter Dusty.

The soap star - who welcomed the tot with husband Matthew Kay in July last year - melted hearts as she took to Instagram to gush over the 11-month-old.

Dusty looked adorable as she cuddled into a fluffy teddy bear for the snap, which Lacey simply captioned with a heart emoji.

The black and white shot was met to a string of complimentary comments from fans, as well as the actress' celebrity pals.

Love Island's Dani Dyer wrote: "Omg."

While EastEnders co-star Emma Barton added: "Baba boo."

Fans added a string of comments such as "adorable" and "beautiful", with one saying: "She is so precious."

Lacey welcomed her daughter after suffering two miscarriages (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lacey, 32, often shares snaps of the youngster, having previously posted a picture of the little girl in a rainbow-themed paddling pool with their pet dog Ned last month.

Sharing the sweet snap, Lacey told her followers: "My [rainbow] baby."

Lacey's baby struggles

A 'rainbow baby' is the term given to a baby born following a miscarriage or stillbirth.

The soap star has spoken openly about how she suffered two miscarriages before she and husband Matt welcomed Dusty.

In February, the Stacey Fowler actress opened up about motherhood on ITV's Loose Women.

Lacey said: "The first time we fell pregnant, I thought, 'Oh my gosh, this is so exciting'. We started looking at clothes and then it was just gone at seven weeks.

"It was such a massive shock because quite naively I thought, 'Oh I'm going to have a baby'.

"I thought I would just try again, as apparently it happens to loads of people. So we tried again but it happened again at exactly the same point."

She added: "Although I was more prepared, it was more of a kick in the stomach. I wondered if there was something wrong or if we would ever even get there."

Lacey and Matt - who met when they were 15 - tied the knot in romantic ceremony in Ibiza in 2017.

