EastEnders star Jessica Plummer lands new role after leaving soap

EastEnders star Jessica Plummer has landed a new role after leaving the BBC soap.

The actress, who played Chantelle Atkins, has been filming a new project.

On an Instagram account called The Inside Trak, they revealed Jessica will have a part in a show called Auditions.

Alongside a picture of Jessica on set, the Instagram post read: “Well done to those who guessed… the mystery actor in the mood lighting photographs is none other than the incredible Jessica Plummer.”

Jessica has a new role (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read More: EastEnders star Max Bowden reveals his grandad has died

It hasn’t been revealed what role Jessica will be playing, but the Instagram page has been sharing behind the scenes clips.

EastEnders: Jessica Plummer and Chantelle’s exit

Last month, Jessica’s EastEnders character Chantelle was killed off in a domestic abuse storyline.

After being trapped with her abusive husband Gray during the coronavirus lockdown, the hairdresser made the decision to leave.

Chantelle was killed by Gray (Credit: BBC)

However when Gray discovered Chantelle’s plans, he pushed her during an argument.

Chantelle ended up falling onto an upwards facing knife in the dishwasher. But instead of going for help, Gray walked around Albert Square, giving him an alibi.

When he returned, he set up Chantelle’s death to look like an accident before calling for help.

What did Jessica say about leaving EastEnders?

Speaking about leaving the soap, Jessica said on an Instagram post: “On a personal note, I am in absolute bits over leaving the show. I miss even the bits I thought I hated (that dodgy outside toilet near the police station with 20 million spiders).

“All of it has been a dream come true. Without getting speechy, I owe so many people my thanks for believing in me on my journey.”

Chantelle tried to leave her abusive marriage (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders SPOILERS: Suki makes the ultimate betrayal

“Julia Crampsie, my agent Jonathan, Liza Mellody, Carolyn Weinstein, Jon Sen, Kate Oates and so many more, including our viewers.

“I came from a girl band wanting nothing more than to prove myself as the actor I trained to be.

“I was trusted with such an important story, on one of the most iconic soaps in history. Thank you. It has been an unbelievable 20 months.

“Finally I can watch EastEnders again as a viewers without cringing whenever I hear my voice.”

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.