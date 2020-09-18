EastEnders star Jessica Plummer celebrates 28th birthday with family

EastEnders star Jessica Plummer has shared a video of her celebrating her 28th birthday with her family. The soap actress, who plays Chantelle Atkins, posted the sweet footage on Instagram.

She smiled from ear-to-ear as she received her birthday cake, with her beautiful four-year-old daughter Noa on her knee.

Her doting family sang ‘Happy Birthday’ before she was filmed blowing out the candles.

She captioned her gorgeous video: “Thank you so much for all the birthday love 💛

“Chapter #28 🤩

“I’m carrying the same enthusiasm for this year ahead, as my sister has got (behind camera) singing me happy birthday.”

Chantelle is heading for a tragic end (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Chantelle’s final goodbye to parents has viewers in tears

Her birthday celebrations come after the singer-turned-actress was pictured arguing with her ex.

Yesterday it was reported by The Sun that the star was seen having a furious row with the father of her daughter.

A source told the news outlet: “I looked out of the window because there was a huge public row going on, and I could hear a woman screaming at someone.

“As soon as I saw her, I realised it was Chantelle from EastEnders. I recognised her straight away.

“After they finished screaming at each other she sat down on a wall and cried and he stormed off in one direction and she walked off the other way.”

Jessica Plummer is leaving EastEnders tonight (Credit: BBC)

When will Chantelle leave EastEnders?

Just weeks ago, it was announced that Jessica is leaving the BBC One soap.

This week Chantelle has hatched a plan to escape her toxic marriage to husband Gray – played by Toby-Alexander Smith.

Read more: EastEnders fans heartbroken over Chantelle’s hopes to escape ahead of her murder

But ultimately, hairdresser Chantelle’s plan to leave with her children is hopeless. Fans already know that the plot will end in her murder.

Last night (September 17) was the penultimate episode before Chantelle dies. Fans cried as the the mum-of-two said her final goodbyes to her dad Mitch.

Chantelle had to leave her parents home when the alarm went off at her own house. She reluctantly went home with her abusive partner.

EastEnders continues tonight at 8:30pm on BBC One.

