EastEnders star reveals he turned down Strictly Come Dancing

EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick has revealed he turned down Strictly Come Dancing. The Jay Brown actor has admitted he rejected the chance to appear on the BBC ballroom dancing competition.

With co-star Bobby Brazier taking to the dancefloor for the second time tonight, Jamie has spoken out in support. But in doing so has revealed that he could’ve been in the fight for the Glitterball trophy.

EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick has revealed he turned down Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: Splash)

“They have asked me actually,” the actor told OK!. “I can’t remember what year, 2018 I think. But it didn’t work out so I didn’t end up doing it. But… yeah.”

Jamie also confirmed that he is supporting co-star Bobby in his bid to win the trophy. While Bobby is one of the bookies’ favourites, fans have spotted a concerning reason he may be held back.

The Freddie Slater star is partnered with professional dancer Dianne Buswell on the show. But fans can’t help but notice a large problem for the pair.

EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick turns down Strictly

Fans have called it as they see it and they think there’s a big issue that will dampen his chances at lifting the Glitterball trophy. Namely – his height and Dianne’s lack thereof.

One said: “Christ Dianne, what was this routine, frantic and messy and more American Smooth than Foxtrot. Also why have they been paired together when height wise it’s a total mismatch! #Strictly.”

A second said: “I don’t know if it’s just me but Bobby feels a little bit too tall for Dianne.” A third added: “Is Bobby really tall or is Dianne very short?”

And another predicted: “I know everyone wanted Bobby and Dianne but the height difference will cause problems.”

EastEnders star Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell do have notable height differences on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Last weekend, Bobby was joint second on the leaderboard. While Casualty star Nigel Harman topped the leaderboard with 32 points, Bobby was second with three other contestants.

Ex Coronation Street star Ellie Leach, Layton Williams and Amanda Abbington all achieved 29 points. They were followed by Angela Rippon and Annabel Croft with 28 points.

Read more: Bobby Brazier blames dad Jeff as he’s asked to ‘explain’ Strictly problem

Angela Scanlon achieved 23 points, comedian Eddie Kadi and Channel 4 news presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy were next with 22 points. Paralympian Jody Cundy earned 21 points while Waterloo Road star Adam Thomas and Love Island’s Zara McDermott both managed 18.

However radio presenter Nikita Kanda was next with 18 points with legendary entertainer Les Dennis brought up the rear with just 16 points.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.