EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick ‘confirms’ Jay’s death in deleted social media post

Last night in EastEnders (Wednesday, October 25), Jay spiralled and ended up in a life-threatening car accident.

After taking drugs, Jay set out to go to Margate but didn’t make it very far before crashing.

EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick has now ‘confirmed’ Jay’s death in a deleted social media post.

Jay crashed the car (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Jay’s car accident

Over in Walford last night, Jay woke up in The Vic and was soon barred after George found a bag of drugs amongst his things.

Spiralling, Jay then almost started a fight with Keanu outside before heading home.

After taking more drugs, Jay was found unconscious on the sofa, worrying Gina and Ben.

When he awoke, Billy disowned Jay after he caused Lola’s ashes to fall onto the floor.

Wanting to get away, Jay then told Gina that he wanted to go to Margate.

Gina told him that he was over the limit and that she would drive him there.

As she nipped back to The Vic to get her things, Jay took a car from the garage and drove off.

Gina desperately tried to contact Jay but she had no luck. Later on, her fears were turned into a reality when the police arrived and revealed that Jay had been in a car accident.

Jamie has said ‘goodbye’ to Jay (Credit: SplashNews.com)

EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick ‘confirms’ Jay’s death

Whilst Jay’s death hasn’t been confirmed on screen, actor Jamie Borthwick has seemingly ‘confirmed’ the death of the character.

Taking to Instagram stories yesterday, Jamie shared a throwback photo of a much younger Jay.

Is that really the end of Jay? (Credit: @jamie_b10 on Instagram)

On Instagram, Jamie shared a photo of a young Jay brown and wrote: “RIP Jay… gonna miss ya lad, we have a laugh didn’t we?”

He then paired the story with a song – Time to Say Goodbye. This seemed as though Jay really had died.

However, Jamie soon deleted the post from his story making it seem like he’d revealed a huge secret that he wasn’t allowed to have shared.

But, was Jamie just joking? Jay’s death hasn’t been confirmed on screen yet but does Jamie know something about Jay’s fate that viewers don’t yet know? Is Jay really dead?

