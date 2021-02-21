EastEnders star Jake Wood has given fans a rare glimpse of his daughter Amber.

Jake, who exited the BBC One soap earlier this week, posted several snaps of the teenager on Instagram.

The pictures show Amber standing in the woods, wearing thick black eyeliner and playing with her gorgeous red hair.

What did Jake Wood say about his daughter?

The actor, who is famed for playing Max Branning in EastEnders, captioned the shots: “Love you @amberbowood.”

Amber also posted the photos on her own Instagram page, revealing that her dad had taken them.

She’s so much like her dad!

Fans have been quick to comment and have told Jake just how stunning Amber is.

“She looks amazing! One of the best families,” one wrote fan.

Another added: “Jake Wood your daughter is so beautiful.”

Several also believe she looks like her father, with one writing: “She’s so much like her dad!”

“Dad’s twin!” said another.

“You’ve got the same eyes,” said another.

Jake has been married to wife Alison for 20 years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How many children does Jake Wood have?

Jake, 48, has two children with his wife Alison. The couple are also parents to son Buster.

In 2019, the soap star told fans that Amber had her sights set on becoming a model.

At the time, Jake’s daughter had short cropped hair and had posed for a stunning picture while resting her face in her hand.

He said on Instagram: “My daughter Amber Bo wants to model. Thank goodness she takes after her mum!”

Jake also tagged leading modelling agency Wilhelmina Models, but it’s unclear whether Amber ever signed to the agency.

How did Jake exit EastEnders?

Meanwhile, EastEnders fans were left emotional last week after Jake bowed out of the BBC soap after almost 15 years.

In his final scenes, his character Max headed to the tube station after being told to go by Linda and Jack.

He was initially going to take his granddaughter Abi Branning Jr with him, but in change of heart left her with her great-aunt Rainie.

Jake later took to social media and thanked both bosses of the show and fans for all their support.

Jake exited EastEnders last week (Credit: BBC)

Alongside a video of his most memorable moments, the actor wrote: “Thanks for everything @bbceastenders. What an incredible 15 years it’s been.

“I’ll miss the show a lot but I’m looking forward to new challenges and new adventures.



“Thank you to everyone for all your love and support.”

When asked what he plans to do next, Jake recently told WhatsOnTV: “Just homeschooling. No one might ever offer me a job again.

“This might be the last time you see me on screen. I might just slip off and open a shop somewhere. Or become a farmer. I quite fancy that.”

