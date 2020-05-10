Former EastEnders star Himesh Patel rules out return to the soap

Former EastEnders star Himesh Patel has ruled out a return to the soap.

The actor played Tamwar Masood in the BBC soap before quitting in 2016 when the market inspector left the Square with girlfriend Nancy Carter.

The actor played Tamwar until 2016 (Credit: BBC)

Since leaving his career has gone from strength to strength and he's starred in mega hit film Yesterday and has had starring roles in Avenue 5, The Luminaries and Station Eleven.

And with his career going so well, he doesn't seem to have any plans to make a comeback.

He said to the Observer magazine: "There’s a thin line between being on a soap and being a celebrity.

"You often see people from EastEnders going to do I’m a Celebrity or Strictly – which is great if that’s what you want to do.

"But from going to a lot of these awards ceremonies, it wasn’t somewhere I was ever going to enjoy myself."

He added: "I’d been doing it since I was 16 and it was all I’d known as an adult. It was a leap of faith.

Nancy and Tamwar are travelling the world together (Credit: BBC)

"I remember on that last day I drove out the gates that last time, and I just thought: here we go, let’s see what happens."

Last year he insisted he had a "never say never" attitude to returning - but he would at least consider it if he was asked.

Speculation he could make a comeback has been fuelled by rumours his on-screen girlfriend Maddy Hill leaving Casualty.

Will Tamwar AND Nancy return?

In a Digital Spy forum, one fan wrote: "With the news from DS that Maddy Hill is leaving Casualty, could this mean a return for Nancy in EastEnders?

"The Carters could do with a younger family member back, it felt that Callum was their replacement but now he's in with the Mitchells and also has Stuart."

One fan responded saying: "Hopefully and hopefully another return for Lee as well."

A second added: "Nancy, yes please. Lee, no thanks."

A third said: "Yes please."

