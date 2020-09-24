EastEnders favourite Davood Ghadami left followers impressed as he showed off his fitness skills during a gruelling gym session.

The soap star, 38, shared a glimpse of his workout regime with fans on Instagram today (September 24).

The shot showed Davood posing in a handstand position as he flexed his muscles in the gym.

Eastenders’ Davood Ghadami showed off his fitness skills during a gym workout (Credit: SplashNews)

Read more: EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison wants to return to soap as Heather’s long-lost twin

Alongside the topless snap, the Kush Kazemi star wrote: “Feels like there’s not much in life we can control at the moment.

“But if there’s a place you can go where you can test yourself, learn something, work hard and feel safe then you’ve taken control back, and you’re making the most of life. Go get it.”

Fans were left seriously impressed, with one commenting: “You look incredible.”

Another wrote: “Looks awesome.”

Read more: EastEnders casts Bad Girls star Simone Lahbib for dramatic storyline for Carter family

A third added: “Handstand walking goals.”

A fourth exclaimed: “Sexy!!! Love to see a lot more of that body!”

Eastenders star Davood Ghadami gets fit

It certainly isn’t the first time the EastEnders star has went topless for a snap online.

Davood previously whipped off his top for a countryside stroll with his daughter earlier this month, telling fans: “It’s a beautiful day.”

The soap star posed topless in the gym (Credit: BBC)

Davood also used his time in lockdown to work on his fitness regimen, and often took part in home workouts.

However, the father-of-two has since returned EastEnders after production halted during the pandemic.

Speaking on EastEnders’ Secrets from the Square, he said: “On a personal level, I’m really looking forward to getting back around my friends and colleagues.

Davood plays Kush in EastEnders (BBC – Photographer: Kieron McCarron)

“And also being able to see where the storylines go from here, how the people of Walford live in the new world, and how the storylines pick up from where we left off.

“It’s all a very intriguing time, almost to reset what Walford is and how the characters interact and relate.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.