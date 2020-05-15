EastEnders star Davood Ghadami melts fans' hearts with emotional post about his daughter

EastEnders star Davood Ghadami has melted fans' hearts with a post about his daughter's wish for the future.

With the country currently dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, the EastEnders actor, like the rest of of us, is in lockdown.

He has been at home with his wife and two daughters and has shared the snap of one of his girls hoping for a much brighter future.

Read more: EastEnders 'will go off air before it returns to filming'

Three wishes

Alongside an image of his daughter's wish, Davood explained: "I asked my daughter (whilst pretending to be the Genie from Aladdin of course) to write down what her three wishes would be.

"This took top spot. Children can feel the weight of what's happening in the world and they need comfort and reassurance.

"This particular wish may not ever come true but the fact that's what she asked for makes me proud. And there's nothing wrong with dreaming big."

Davood Ghadami plays Kush Kazemi in EastEnders (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Beautiful and a credit to you.

Fans impressed

Fans immediately commented what a wonderful job he was clearly doing with his little girl.

"Beautiful and a credit to you," said one.

Another added: "How lovely, what a kind and caring little girl."

"Aw bless her wee heart, it speaks volumes of the type of parent you are," said a third.

A fourth wrote: "You're doing 'parenting' right!"

At the beginning of lockdown, Davood left fans hot under the collar with a topless workout video.

As he attempts to do a walking handstand, in the background his daughter can be heard saying: "Well done. Keep going."

She added: "That is very good, that's what I would do, check I could do a handstand before actually doing a walk."

As Davood starts walking, she continues saying: "There you go, keep with it. Keep with it. Keep with it. Ahhh booya!"

Davood captioned the video: "My daughter's encouragement gets me through some handstand walk practise after our isolation workout! *sound on*."

Davood Ghadami plays Kush Kazemi in EastEnders

Kush acted to help Jean, but may have made things worse (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders fans shocked as they discover Roger Griffith's real age

Davood plays Kush Kazemi in EastEnders.

He's currently in a fix after giving Jean Slater extra medication when he found out she wasn't taking her bipolar pills any more.

Kush and Shirley wanted to ensure she was taking them, so added them to her food.

But it backfired when Jean was found having a seizure. Will she be okay? And will Kush be blamed for her illness?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.