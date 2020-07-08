EastEnders star Danny Walters delights fans as he debuts new long hair on motorbike

Actor Danny Walters has delighted fans after debuting longer locks during a day out at a racing circuit.

The former EastEnders star - who is best known for playing Keanu Taylor on the BBC soap - channelled his inner adrenaline junkie as he was spotted on the course.

Taking to Instagram to document the outing, Danny posted a string of snaps showing him on the back of a motorbike - leaving fans swooning.

In one snap Danny can be posing on a sleek white motorbike, while another shows the soap star standing alongside his friends.

The 27-year-old captioned the post: "Getting my regular dose of adrenaline with some good friends of mine at Brands Hatch Race Track @brandshatchofficial thanks for looking after us @msvtrackdays @kawasakiuk."

Fans were quick to gush over Danny's new look, with one writing: "Loving the hair back Danny! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 ."

A second: "Loving that lockdown hair 😍 ."

While a third commented on his impressive wheels, saying: "OK i just fainted cannot cope with you on a bike 😘 😘 ."

Another agreed: "Knowing you now ride a motorcycle makes you way more cooler than u were."

Keanu returning to Walford?

Last year, Danny revealed he had quit his role as Keanu in the BBC soap.

The actor told Digital Spy: "It has been a joy to play Keanu Taylor for the last two and a half years.

"I have been blessed to work with the most fantastic creative team.

"I will miss them and my fellow actors immensely.

"EastEnders will always hold a special place in my heart and I will continue to be an avid fan."

Former co-star Lorraine Stanley recently revealed she'd love to see Danny back on the Square following his brief return to the show in February.

His departure was certainly emotional for Lorraine, who played his mother Karen on the soap.

"I really miss Danny Walters, as we had the best laughs on set," the actress told Inside Soap.

"We would be really silly, rude and naughty! We'll stay in touch and I wish him really well – it was a loss for us Taylors. We're all gutted he's gone. We want him to do well, but we want him to come back.

"The door is left open, and Keanu has a son on the Square, so you never know. We'll miss him and he'll do well – gorgeous boy!"

Following his soap exit, Danny went on to star as Beast in Beauty and the Beast at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, he wrote: "So you thought you'd break into my castle and steal my food, eh?!'

"Beauty and the Beast 2019 - Aylesbury Waterside Theatre @aylesburywaterside.theatre. What do you think the beast would say? Caption below."

The actor has previously starred in Benidorm, where he played Tiger Dyke from 2014 to 2017.

