EastEnders star Danny Dyer has sadly lost his beloved nan following a battle with pneumonia.

The soap actor’s grandmother had been ill for some time, with his mum Chrissie confirming the sad news on Twitter today (November 5).

Danny’s elderly nan was previously rushed to hospital with pneumonia in June.

Danny Dyer has lost his beloved nan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Chrissy wrote: “I didn’t see my little mum for 10 days when she was in hospital and a wonderful doctor allowed me to give her a cuddle wearing full PPE.

“They let me take her home so she could die in her own house.”

She added: “I will be eternally grateful to that wonderful doctor giving me that last cuddle and a chat.

“I miss her dreadfully.”

Fans rushed to support the Dyer family, with one commenting: “Sending you all my love.”

A second added: “My sincerest condolences. I’m glad you’ve found comfort in that last little cuddle Chris. My thoughts are with you all.”

What happened to Danny Dyer’s grandmother?

Back in June, Chrissie took to social media to reveal her beloved mum had been rushed into hospital.

She wrote: “My little mum is in hospital with pneumonia. Not Covid thank [bleep].

The EastEnders actor’s mum confirmed the sad news on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I’m taking up parcels and phoning her, but not being able to visit her is [bleep] devastating.”

Chrissie later shared that her mum also suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a lung condition that causes breathing difficulties.

Following Chrissie’s tweet, her granddaughter, ex Love Island star Dani Dyer, wrote: “Hope she’s OK.”

Chrissie added: “So do I! Love you. I know she is in the best place to get better.”

Love Island star Dani was concerned for her elderly relative (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has Danny Dyer been up to?

The sad news comes one month after Danny returned to screens with his much-loved BBC One game show, The Wall.

The soap star became the game show host the world didn’t know it needed last year.

He previously told Radio Times: “I think I’m clearly biased, but there ain’t no gameshow like our one.

“I’ve just been blessed to front a game that is so different every week – and it’s not Tipping Point. I had to go there! You’re not going to win £300 on this show, It’s all in or nothing.”

