Former EastEnders star Danielle Harold has teased a return to the soap for Lola Brown, opening up about how she hopes that her character might come back from beyond the grave.

Danielle left the soap a mere two weeks ago as her character, Lola, succumbed to the fatal brain tumour she had fallen ill with. In one of EastEnders’ most heartbreaking episodes, Lola died at home, passing on as the sun rose.

Lola passed away at home, next to her daughter Lexi and husband Jay (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

After a short bathroom break, husband Jay brown returned to the room to find that Lola had died – while daughter Lexi lay sleeping next to her.

Outside, a solitary fox crossed the Square – it was implied that this was the reincarnation of Lola. Earlier in the episode, Jay had said how he could see Lola being reincarnated as a ‘sassy’ and ‘sexy’ fox.

Lola wouldn’t be the first character to return from beyond the grave (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Danielle Harold teases EastEnders return

Speaking to The Mirror, Danielle joked “See you next year then!” when asked about the possibility of a return. This would be in a similar manner to how Roxy Mitchell also appeared posthumously on the show, in a vision to her own daughter.

She continued: “I’d definitely like to come back. Apparently I’m a fox, so the fox will be going around the wheelie bins of Albert Square.”

Danielle sang the praises of co-star Jamie Borthwick (Credit: BBC)

Danielle discusses ‘incredible’ reaction to Lola scenes

Continuing to speak with The Mirror, Danielle sang the praises of Jamie Borthwick, who plays husband Jay. “It was even more difficult with this one. As you can tell, he was the one who kept the light on set which was so needed because it was so sad to film. As you can tell, he has just kept my spirits up.”

She went on to discuss her time on the show. “It has been such a big part of my life. The reaction has been incredible, it’s been so overwhelming. There’s been so many messages. I’ll miss these guys so much on set but we’ll still stay as friends.”

