EastEnders star Danielle Harold responds to rumours of romance with Jamie Borthwick

Former EastEnders star Danielle Harold has responded to the rumours on whether she’s dating co-star Jamie Borthwick in a new interview.

Danielle famously played the role of Lola in the BBC soap opera. Since last year, viewers closely followed her journey of finding out she had a brain tumour. Earlier this year, her character died in bed beside her on-screen husband, Jay, and daughter, Lexi.

The heartbreaking scenes left fans gripped by Lola’s heartbreaking story so much that she has been cleaning up during award season.

Danielle is excited to explore other roles

At this year’s National Television Awards, Danielle won in the category of Serial Drama Performance while taking home Best Actress at the Inside Soap Awards. At the British Soap Awards, she also won Best Leading Performer.

After originally taking on the character of Lola in 2011 and waving goodbye to the role earlier this year, Danielle told The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine that she’s ready to broaden her horizons.

“Obviously, in this industry, having a nine-to-five acting job is a safety blanket,” she said. “And getting to do what I love, while having that stability, was really special. It’s something I’ve been hugely grateful for.”

Danielle continued, “Now the door’s closed, it’s pushed me to keep working and continue my path. I didn’t get into acting to play one role, so I’m excited to explore other roles.”

Danielle responds to romance rumours

After being linked so closely to her on-screen husband, Jamie Borthwick, for so many years, there has been speculation whether the pair are actually dating in real life. And in her Fabulous interview, Danielle is setting the record straight, sort of…

While Danielle is single, she didn’t squash any rumours that she is dating former co-star Jamie. “I’m just going to leave that one out there, because it’s too funny,” she said. “It makes me laugh so much, I’d hate to squash it!”

Danielle continued, “I always say Jamie is the husband I never wanted or asked for, but nonetheless got. Seriously though, there’s no one like that at the moment.”

“But I’ve been so busy, it’s probably for the best. I’ve got no time, which is something to feel really lucky about.”

Since leaving EastEnders, however, Danielle has kept in touch with actors from the show by participating in a Mitchell family WhatsApp group.

