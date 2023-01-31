EastEnders star Clair Norris stuns fans in swimsuit during birthday hot tub celebrations

Over on Instagram yesterday (Monday January 30, 2023), EastEnders star, Clair Norris wowed fans with some new birthday snaps.

The Bernie Taylor star looked completely different to her Walford character.

Now fans have been left stunned as the star wowed in a swimsuit during her birthday, hot tub celebrations.

Clair had a great time celebrating (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Clair Norris stuns in birthday swimsuit

Clair Norris celebrated her 25th birthday at the end of last year (Friday December 30, 2023).

Yesterday, Clair took to Instagram to share some of her birthday snaps with her followers.

Posting a series of pictures, Clair could be seen smiling in a hot tub as she stunned in a black swimsuit.

She’d been enjoying some time away at Mill Lodge Retreat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clair Hayley Norris (@clair_norris)

The star also enjoyed toasting marshmallows on a fire with her friends.

She also enjoyed posing in a tiara and playing a game of Cards Against Humanity.

Clair captioned the series of photos: “My Early Bday Celebrations Back In December.”

It certainly looks like she had a great time celebrating!

Clair looked totally different from Bernie (Credit: BBC)

Fans left stunned by Clair Norris’ birthday photos

Fans have been left wowed by Clair’s transformation away from her Bernadette character on EastEnders.

One fan wrote: “Aww how beautiful is this.”

Another commented: “Beautiful darling xx”

A third fan simply put: “Stunning.”

Clair’s certainly been living her best life recently, with the star enjoying time away in London earlier this month (Friday January 17, 2023).

She took to Instagram to show off her trip away, showing her followers her view of Tower Bridge from her hotel room window.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clair Hayley Norris (@clair_norris)

She could be seen posing in front of the window, with Tower Bridge and The Shard lit up in the background.

Clair captioned the photo: “Can you tell we were obsessed with the view.”

How lovely!

Bernie’s having a hard time (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for Bernie in EastEnders?

Over in EastEnders, Bernie isn’t having as much fun as Clair at the moment.

Last week, Nish sacked Bernie as he made an attempt to cut costs.

Felix supported Bernie and asked Kim if she could have a job at The Albert.

Kim told Felix that she wanted to hire him rather than Bernie.

Kim then gave the pair a chance to compete against each other in a cocktail competition, with the best person winning the job.

Felix ultimately got the job whilst Kim lied to Bernie that she had a special job lined up for her.

Luckily, however, Kim managed to bag Bernie a trial shift at the cafe which Bernie was grateful for.

Will things start to look up for Bernie?

