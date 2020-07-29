EastEnders star Clair Norris posts new picture and fans say she looks 'stunning'

EastEnders star Clair Norris has posted a new picture to her Instagram page sending fans wild.

The actress, who plays Bernadette Taylor in the soap, looked a world away from her frumpy character.

Looking gorgeous in a purple flowered summer dress, with her long hair poker straight down her back, Clair gave a slight pout.

She captioned the snap with a simple bunch of flowers emoji.

Clair Norris posts 'stunning' Instagram picture

Clair's followers were delighted with the image, immediately gushing over how beautiful the star looks.

Co-stars Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce) and Milly Zero (Dotty Cotton) shared heart-eyed emojis.

Comments from fans included: "Gorgeous," and "Stunning" as well as one who said: "The eyes have it."

Another added: "You look so beautiful and pretty as always."

Bernadette Taylor's clothes on EastEnders

Bernadette's clothes aren't as nice as Clair Norris's (Credit: BBC)

One user wrote: "Queen! I wish EastEnders would let you wear these kinds of clothes on the show."

Unfortunately for the fan, Bernie looks set to continue with her dowdy dress sense.

Not known for her stylish nature, she is still much loved by viewers of the show.

EastEnders has resumed filming following the coronavirus and will be back on screens in September.

Could Bernadette have had a complete fashion overhaul in her time in lockdown?

Clair Norris celebrates anniversary

Earlier this month, Clair celebrated her two-year anniversary with her boyfriend, Lewis.

She posted a message to Instagram saying: "Two years of putting up with me, someone give him a medal."

The star then quipped: "And then someone give me a trophy."

Clair often shares pictures with Lewis on social media.

Last year they went on holiday together to Cyprus and shared snaps from their time away.

What's coming up in EastEnders?

Karen is caught between Mitch and Billy in EastEnders, but who will she choose? (Credit: BBC)

Bernadette hasn't had a big storyline recently.

Things for her family, the Taylor-Bakers have been dramatic though, as Karen was set to adopt grandson, Kayden.

Karen is also caught in a love triangle between boyfriend Billy Mitchell and ex-boyfriend Mitch Baker.

Although she has pledged her heart to Billy, Mitch isn't giving up. What affect will lockdown have had on her relationships?

And can we please give Bernie something to do?!

