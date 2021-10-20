EastEnders star Clair Norris looks unrecognisable as she takes break from playing Bernie Taylor

EastEnders star Clair Norris looks unrecognisable as she takes a break from the soap.

Clair, who plays Bernadette Taylor on the BBC soap, recently posted a picture to Instagram with her friend alongside a video of her using a fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clair Hayley Norris (@clair_norris)

Read more: EastEnders: Max Bowden goes Instagram official with new girlfriend?

She captioned the post: “80s soul brunch last weekend… swipe to see an often recurrence.”

In the picture, Clair ditched Bernie’s traditional ponytail and wore her long dark hair down.

Her Instagram followers responded to the post.

One wrote: “You’re looking amazing.”

A second commented: “You look amazing, you are a incredibly talented actress with a lovely personality and beautiful smile.”

A third added: “Beautiful girl.”

Clair Norris: What happened to Bernie in EastEnders?

This year, Bernadette has been involved in a huge storyline which saw her become a surrogate for Stuart and Rainie.

Stuart and Rainie were desperate to become parents, especially after Max ran off with his granddaughter Abi, who he shares custody of with Rainie.

Bernie agreed to be their surrogate in return for payment.

Bernie is pregnant with Stuart and Rainie’s baby (Credit: BBC)

However when Rainie discovered Linda was pregnant with Max’s baby, she wanted to use the information to get Max back to Walford with Abi.

Linda’s wife Mick hit back and told Mitch, who is the father of Bernie’s brother Keegan, that Rainie is using drugs.

Eventually Mick admitted he lied, but Bernie still wanted her to take a drugs test.

Rainie was devastated to hear Bernie left (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Stacey returns with bombshell revelation

Despite Rainie tests revealing she was clean, Bernie decided she wanted to get away from Walford and went to stay abroad with he brother Keanu.

Will she come back with the baby? Will she give the baby to Stuart and Rainie?

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.