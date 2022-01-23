EastEnders star Charlie Brooks has posted a sweet birthday message to her ex-boyfriend.

The Janine Butcher actress, 40, shares daughter Kiki with nightlife entrepreneur Tony Truman – and despite splitting 15 years ago – are incredibly close.

Charlie Brooks posted this throwback with ex Tony for his birthday (Credit: Instagram Story/charlie_brooks_xx)

Charlie Brooks shares a sweet tribute

DJ Tony owns the O Beach Club in Ibiza with Wayne Lineker.

The couple split in 2006 when Kiki was two, but remain close and have flats in the same building.

Posting a throwback picture from when she was pregnant, Charlie paid tribute to her ex on his birthday.

She wrote: “@tonytrumanibiza Remember when we had a Kiki in there?

“Thank you for being co creator of our little girl. She’s fiercely independent, a little bit shouty, a big lovely snuggler (sometimes) and unbelievably loyal.

“I wonder who she takes after? Happy birthday darling. Thank you for all you do.”

Charlie Brooks opens up about ex

The actress recently opened up about her relationship with Tony to Kate Thornton.

Speaking on Yahoo UK’s White Wine Question Time, she said: “We are going to grow old together, just in a very different way.

“He is absolutely my family, and nothing will ever change that.

I love him to bits

“He’s a character. I love him to bits. He can be an [bleeps] sometimes, but nobody’s perfect, are they?”

The actress continued: “My ex-partner Ben, who I was with for five or six years, who’s an amazing human being, you know, we woke up on Christmas Day together, all of us.

“Tony would come down; we’d all get into bed and open the presents together with Kiki.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tonytrumanibiza (@tonytrumanibiza)

What is happening on EastEnders?

Charlie recently made her long-awaited return to EastEnders.

On-screen she has become obsessed with married boss Mick Carter.

But will Janine get her man?

