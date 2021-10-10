EastEnders star Brian Conley terrified bosses will kill off Rocky – after his true identity was revealed

EastEnders star Brian Conley is terrified bosses will kill off his character.

The comedian and actor plays Rocky in the BBC soap and is pretending to be Sonia Fowler’s long-lost father Terry Cant.

Brian Conley plays Rocky in EastEnders – and is worried he’ll be killed off (Credit: BBC)

Viewers discovered last month that Rocky is in fact Thomas Cotton – Dotty’s uncle.

The pair are working together to scam Sonia out of Dot Cotton’s money so Dotty can get her inheritance early after Dot gave Sonia power of attorney.

But now the reveal might have set a timer on Rocky’s time in Walford.

And Brian is worried it could mean Rocky is killed off.

He told the Daily Star Sunday: “I think everyone worries their character will be killed off.

“You always think that. But I’ve been told you get a bit of a heads-up before you get the script for that.

“At the moment I think I’ve got a bit of life left in me.”

Who does Brian Conley play in EastEnders?

Earlier this year, Terry Cant, who goes by his nickname Rocky, turned up in Walford looking for his ‘daughter’ Sonia.

However – that isn’t his true identity.

He’s actually a cousin of villain Nick Cotton – and his real name is Thomas.

Sonia is being conned by Rocky to get Dotty’s inheritance early (Credit: BBC)

Actor Brian Conley, who plays Thomas, aka Rocky, has explained why Thomas is pretending to be Sonia’s dad.

He revealed: “He’s pretending to be Sonia’s dad because he has been brought in by Dotty, who has given him all the back story to be able to confirm to Sonia he’s her father, to fleece her out of her money from Dot.

“Dot gave the house to Dotty. And Sonia feels like Dotty isn’t old enough to take on the responsibility of having the wealth.

“So they’ve been convincing her that – yes this is her dad and enough so that she has the confidence and trust to listen to what he says.

“However as he goes on he feels more strongly that this is his world now and he doesn’t want to give it up.”

