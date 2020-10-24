Stacey Slater will fall pregnant after her one night stand with Kheerat Panesar, according to EastEnders fans.

The cleaner was helped by the shady businessman after she was attacked by a thug earlier this week.

Kheerat romped with Stacey Slater – but is she now pregnant? (Credit: BBC)

What happened with Stacey and Kheerat on EastEnders?

As he helped tend to her wounds, things became heated as they bounded over their recent heartbreaks.

Kheerat is mourning for love Chantelle, and Stacey for ex-husband Martin, and one thing led to another and the pair fell into a steamy romp.

But fans are sure it is going to give way to Stacey’s upcoming exit – by her falling pregnant.

One said: “Stacey getting a piece of Kheerat. You know what happens with her one night stands though. She’ll end up pregnant again #EastEnders.”

Another agreed, adding: “She’s going to get pregnant isn’t she?”

A third replied: “I predict she will also make the beast with two backs with Martin within the next two weeks and thus we’ll have a who’s the daddy scenario to look forward to.”

Lacey will be taking another maternity leave next year (Credit: Splash)

EastEnders’ planning a dramatic exit for Stacey Slater

Bosses are said to be planning a dramatic storyline for Lacey’s exit next year.

A source told The Daily Star: “Lacey will be taking a break. The top bosses agreed to give her some time off from the show.

“This is a great opportunity for the writers to come up with something big for Lacey to get her teeth into.

“She has always been a big hit with fans. There is no doubt they will really miss her while she’s off screen.”

It was later revealed how Lacey will in fact be going on a second maternity leave after becoming pregnant.

However, she was shocked when some viewers reacted negatively to her upcoming break.

“I had no idea until watching your programme, so I had a little look after I found that out and I was sort of in shock, really,” she said on Loose Women.

“I was surprised that people – I was trying to figure out why people were so angry.

“But at the same time, I have to take it as a compliment that maybe you missed having Stacey on the Square so much that I just take it as a compliment.

“I’m not quite sure what they’re angry about.”

