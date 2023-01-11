EastEnders: Stacey Slater’s behaviour over daughter Lily’s pregnancy leaves fans furious

Stacey Slater in EastEnders is dealing with the revelation her 12-year-old daughter Lily is pregnant. However fans don’t think she’s going about it in the right way.

With the police and social services breathing down their necks to discover the identity of the father, Stacey and Lily are staying tight-lipped.

Their silence puts every man in their lives under suspicion, including Martin, Freddie and Alfie.

And viewers think Stacey is wrong to keep the secret.

Stacey is staying silent to protect Lily – but is she wrong to? (Credit: BBC)

Stacey defends Lily in EastEnders

On Tuesday, January 11, Lily was upset, thinking Stacey wanted to tell the police and social services who the dad was.

“I’m sick of it, I’m sick of you two deciding everything for me,” Lily yelled at her mum and stepdad, Martin. But Stacey insisted she wouldn’t betray Lily’s trust and blab.

Despite multiple pleas from Martin and the rest of the family, Stacey remained firm that Lily could trust her and she wouldn’t tell them anything.

As Stacey told the police and social services she wouldn’t talk, they informed her Lily could be taken into care for safeguarding reasons if they can’t establish who the father is.

Lily, who was listening outside, burst into the room in tears.

“If I tell you who the father is, will you let me stay?” she asked.

“Darling, no one’s pressuring you,” Stacey told her.

“I just don’t want him to get in trouble. He didn’t force me or anything, just promise me he won’t get in trouble…” Lily said.

“It’s a boy from school.”

But Stacey cut her off from saying any more and told the police to go.

Lily made a shock announcement last night (Credit: BBC)

Will Lily keep the baby?

With Martin convinced an abortion is the correct course of action for Lily, but Stacey refusing to influence her daughter’s decision, things are tense.

Over dinner, Martin tried to talk to Lily about her future.

“What if I don’t want to get rid of it?” Lily asked.

“You want to keep it?” Stacey said, shocked.

Martin told her: “I understand it’s hard, but it’s for the best.” He then explained she was “too young”.

“Look, I’m not a child any more and you can’t tell me what to do,” Lily said as she stormed off. “If I want to keep my baby, you can’t stop me.”

So will Lily keep the child?

Fans aren’t convinced Stacey is getting it right in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater’s behaviour in EastEnders infuriates fans

Those watching at home are now getting fed-up with Stacey’s softly softly approach.

They believe she needs to step up and be a mum instead of trying to act like Lily‘s friend.

“I dunno why Stacey is treating Lily like her 30-year-old best mate??” said one.

“Honestly, this is where life’s gone wrong. You’re 12, yes your parents do decide everything for you. Grow a back bone Stacey and be a parent,” said another angry fan.

A third agreed: “I am honestly surprised by the way they’re writing Stacey here. Even if it was two kids in over their heads, it’s still SERIOUS, and she’s acting like it’s a mild inconvenience.”

“Catching up on EastEnders and sorry why is Stacey hiding secrets with Lily like it’s some joke?” queried someone else.

A fifth added: “AITA or am I right to be annoyed that Stacey seems to be treating Lily like she’s 17?”

Me when Lily and Stacey don’t understand the gravity of the situation. Silence is not an option!! #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/cstfrch9Ox — Lisa Z McC (@razamazaz) January 10, 2023

Stacey’s 12year old child just told her “I might keep my baby, you can’t tell me what to do” #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/lRIBzW5zkN — CocoT (@MsTianna_Lala) January 10, 2023

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.