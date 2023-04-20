Latest EastEnders spoilers have revealed that Zack will announce his HIV diagnosis to a packed barroom at The Queen Vic. How will the shocked Walford residents react to Zack’s news?

Zack has already told his loved ones that he is HIV positive, with support from Sharon, Martin and Whitney. But, when he’s pushed into telling Ben and the punters at the Vic, his diagnosis may not be so well recieved.

Read our EastEnders spoilers for this story in full below.

Zack shares his plans for the future with Whitney… but is she ready to hear them? (Credit: BBC)

Zack has a proposition for Whitney

As the week begins, Zack is feeling good after telling Sharon and Martin about his diagnosis. He gets excited about the idea of moving into a flat with Whitney and trying for another baby once his viral load is reduced.

Later on, he approaches Ravi to ask for a loan for deposit. But, when he shares the news with Whitney, she’s stunned. How will she react to Zack wanting another baby so soon after Peach?

Pushed by Ben, Zack tells The Vic what’s holding him back from the fight (Credit: BBC)

Zack reveals his diagnosis with Ben and The Vic

At The Vic, Zack is with Martin and Whitney when an amped-up Ben approaches. Ben accuses Zack of being a coward by refusing to fight in their boxing match.

But, with Zack having dropped out due to his HIV diagnosis, Zack hits back. He tells Ben – and the entire pub – that he dropped out because he’s HIV positive.

How will the punters react to Zack’s news? (Credit: BBC)

Walford reels from Zack’s revelation

With the square reeling, Martin comforts Zack, back at home. He tells him to look to his future with Whitney, but not to rush into anything.

Later, Zack apologises to Whitney for rushing things. He promises to go slow in future. Are things finally looking up for Zack and Whitney?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

