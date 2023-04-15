Zack looks worried on EastEnders; inset, the show logo (Credit:BBC/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
EastEnders spoilers: Zack confesses the truth about his HIV

Zack spills all

By Joel Harley

Latest EastEnders spoilers have revealed that Zack Hudson confesses the truth about his HIV diagnosis as he’s put on the spot by Sharon and Phil. How will his loved ones react when he finally tells all?

Doctors recently diagnosed Zack as being HIV positive. Although he is taking medication to keep his viral load down, he hasn’t told his friends yet. Currently, only Whitney and Sam know that Zack has HIV. However, all that will change when he reveals all.

This comes as Sharon arranges a community boxing match at the gym – and enlists Zack as prize fighter. However, the health requirements threaten to expose Zack’s secret.

Read our EastEnders spoilers in full for this storyline below.

Sharon talks to Zack in the Vic on EastEnders
Sharon enlists Zack to help out with her big idea (Credit: BBC)

Sharon and Phil put up a fight

As the storyline continues, Phil convinces Sharon to host a community boxing match at the gym. As they cast their net for contenders, Phil and Sharon manage to persuade Zack to take on the prime slot, fighting Ben.

However, Zack is later given cause for panic. He’s worried when Sharon tells him that he’ll need to take a blood test to participate in the boxing match. Horrified, he fears that his HIV diagnosis will be exposed to his friends and neighbours.

What will Zack do? Will he tell Sharon the truth about his HIV diagnosis?

Holding his hand, Whitney talks to a worried Zack on EastEnders
Whitney reassures a worried Zack (Credit: BBC)

Zack reveals his HIV secret to Sharon and Martin

Later, Zack has an honest conversation with Whitney. Spurred on by her support, he decides to tell Sharon and Martin the truth.

Baring all, he tells Sharon and Martin that he won’t be able to take part in the fight. He reveals to them both that he’s HIV positive.

How will Sharon and Martin react? Will they give Zack the love and support that he needs?

