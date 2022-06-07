EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal that Zack and Sam will grow close.

But as the pair drown their sorrows, will they be more than a shoulder to cry on for each other?

Sam quickly throws her weight around at the club (Credit: BBC)

No thank you, Sam!

The upcoming episodes of EastEnders see Sam taking over the club, but things don’t get off to a great start.

First, she fires Vinny, then a clash with Dotty sees Sam give the girl her marching orders too.

However, Kat and Sharon aren’t happy when they hear what she’s done.

The pair are soon determined to get their own back.

Later, Dotty approaches Sam with a package. What have they planned?

An unfriendly warning sees Kat and Sam spooked (Credit: BBC)

Sam’s had her Phil?

Later, Sam and Kat are shocked when a brick is thrown through the cab office window.

Feeling the pressure, Sam goes to visit Phil in prison.

She fills him on on what’s been happening. But it’s soon clear she has an ulterior motive.

However, Sam doesn’t seem to get what she wants and she later takes her frustrations out on Sharon.

She comments on how close Sharon and Phil still are, despite his new relationship with Kat.

But when Sharon warns her off in no uncertain terms, it’s clear that Sam is failing to get the upper hand when it comes to the Mitchell empire.

Nancy is off with Zack (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Zack’s taking the flack

Meanwhile things are strained between Zack and Nancy after the drama of Linda’s car crash and the missing money,

Sharon doesn’t think Nancy is treating Zack well, but he’s determined to do something.

Zack tells Nancy he’s going to sell his beloved vintage car to try and raise funds to get the business back up and running.

But when Nancy is unimpressed, Zack is at a loss that his big gesture has been thrown back in his face.

Vinny’s out, but is Zack soon to be flavour of the month with Sam? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Just good friends?

Later, Zack and Sam share a drink in the club.

As they drown their sorrows, it’s clear they’re both enjoying sharing their woes.

But will that be all that they do?

Zack was a notorious womaniser before he met Nancy. Meanwhile, Sam has never been adverse to a bit of male company.

Will they give into temptation?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

