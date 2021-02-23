EastEnders SPOILERS: Whitney sees Gray’s true colours as he loses his temper

EastEnders spoilers reveal Whitney sees Gray’s nasty side as he loses his temper with her. Will be be able to come back from this, or has he showed his true colours to Whitney?

Since the death of Gray’s wife Chantelle, Whitney has been helping to look after Gray’s children Mack and Mia.

Recently Gray asked Whitney to move in with him, but she declined his offer saying it was too soon after Chantelle.

But how will he react when he finds out she has been dating Kush?

EastEnders Spoilers: Gray lashes out at Whitney

In next week’s scenes things are heating up between Whitney and Kush. But duty calls as Whitney rushes off to go look after Gray’s children.

Whitney goes to look after Gray’s kids (Credit: BBC)

When Gray returns from work, Whitney tells him the kids are on a playdate with Denise and Phil’s son Raymond.

But Gray is furious is furious with her – how dare she send them on a playdate where a killer, Lucas, could show up at any moment?

Gray loses his temper with Whitney (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Who plays Jenny in Unforgotten? Actress Janet Dibley was in EastEnders and Coronation Street

He soon apologises for losing his cool with her. Has Whitney realised what Gray is really like, or will she forgive him?

Later Gray asks Whitney to go for a drink to make up for losing his temper with her before.

Gray finds out about Whitney and Kush

Whitney and Kush decide to go public with their relationship. So Whitney decides to visit Kat later to drop the bombshell that she is dating her ex.

How will Kat react?

Kush and Whitney tell Gray about their relationship (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Soap spoilers: EastEnders storylines for next week revealed in pictures

Later Kush and Whitney are at The Vic enjoying a drink when Gray shows up. They tell him that they’ve been seeing each other and are now an item.

But how will Gray react to this news?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Will you be watching next week’s EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.