EastEnders spoilers: Whitney hit by more heartbreak as she says final goodbye to baby

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Whitney and Zack are hit by more heart-breaking news as they say goodbye to their daughter.

At the hospital, Whitney receives some more upsetting news about Peach.

But, what news does she receive in EastEnders spoilers?

Peach isn’t legally recognised (Credit: BBC)

Whitney receives more heart-breaking news

Viewers will know that Whitney and Zack’s baby was recently diagnosed with Edward’s Syndrome.

This meant that Peach would die before or shortly after birth.

With this, Whitney made the decision to terminate her pregnancy.

Zack accompanied Whitney to her appointment, wanting to do what was best for the baby.

Whitney didn’t want Peach to suffer and swallowed a tablet to begin the termination process.

Next week, the couple go to hospital, arguing over whether to bring Peach home with them or leave her at the hospital.

However, they’re soon faced with more upset when they find out that Peach’s existence isn’t legally recognised.

Struggling to cope with this news, Zack heads to the hospital faith room but gets more emotional when an expectant father speaks to him with a horrible attitude.

After some time to process the news, the couple spend some time with Peach as they say a final goodbye to their baby before heading home.

Whitney grieves her baby (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Whitney struggles to cope

Back at home, Whitney shuts herself away from her loved ones.

Chelsea and Sonia try to support Whitney whilst Zack is unsure whether Whitney wants to speak to him at the moment.

Sharon encourages Zack to go and support Whitney, prompting him to invite her to Peggy’s.

Zack offers Whitney some money but she takes this kind gesture badly.

Can Whitney and Zack support each other through their grief?

Will they be able to open up to each other about how they’re feeling?

