Will Nancy live or die? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Zack plagued by guilt as Nancy is rushed to hospital

After last night’s accident, Zack and Frankie are horrified – Zack calls for an ambulance and says he’s found someone in the street unconscious.

The police arrive and Zack recounts his story.

Nancy‘s parents Mick and Linda arrive at A&E as Zack is plagued by guilt as he tries and fails to leave.

Frankie and Shirley arrive but Nancy is still unconscious.

Frankie is distraught but Zack reminds her they could go to prison if the truth comes out, they have to pray Nancy doesn’t remember anything when she comes round.

A frustrated Rainie calls a truce with Vi (Credit: BBC)

Rainie calls a truce with Vi

Rainie is frustrated that she hasn’t been able to spend time alone with Stuart and, as Vi ruins the mood, Rainie loses her cool.

Stuart asks Vi to move out but Rainie is desperate to protect her husband from the truth about Vi’s situation with Jonno, so she comes to an agreement with Vi away from prying eyes.

A truce is called at last.

Kim tries to calm Denise down after Phil’s revelation to Raymond (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Denise shocked over Phil’s Raymond admission

Kat’s revelling in her new job but the happiness doesn’t last long when Phil explains that he’s told Raymond he’s his dad, leaving her stunned.

Meanwhile, Denise and Kim are left shocked when Raymond says he got a new toy from his daddy.

Patrick and Kim try to calm Denise down but she’s defiant.

Peter’s clandestine meeting with Dana

Elsewhere in Albert Square spoilers, Peter has arranged to meet Dana behind Bobby’s back.

But is the clandestine meeting for good reason?

With Peter, you never can tell!

