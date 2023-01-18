EastEnders spoilers tonight: Whitney has her scan, but will the baby be okay?

In EastEnders spoilers tonight, Whitney attends her first baby scan and Zack is anxious to the know the results.

As we know, Zack was recently visited by an old friend who urged him to get tested for HIV because they used to share needles.

Despite putting it off, Zack eventually decided to get tested and to his horror, he was positive for HIV.

But will the baby okay?

Whitney receives the results of her baby’ scan in EastEnders tonight (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Whitney has her scan

In tonight’s episode of EastEnders, Whitney prepares for her first baby scan.

She heads off to the hospital with her loved ones, Chelsea, Felix, Finlay and Sonia as Zack watches them go.

But after Zack tested positive for HIV, will the scan goes as well as she hoped?

Zack chats with Martin who is unaware of what Zack is going through and thinks that he is just uptight about being a dad.

But the chat leaves Zack steeling himself to finally take responsibility.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Whitney is overwhelmed with love as she sees her baby for the very first time.

But is the baby okay?

EastEnders spoilers: Ravi and Chelsea go on their first date

After being rejected by Denise, Ravi starts to get flirty with her daughter Chelsea.

When Chelsea struggles with a heavy delivery, Ravi swoops in and offers to help.

Chelsea then invites him for a ‘thank you’ drink at The Vic and, after catching sight of Denise, Ravi agrees.

During their time at The Vic, the pair flirt up a storm and when he walks her home, they arrange their second date.

However, Denise, isn’t happy about the pair’s budding romance and confronts Ravi about using her daughter.

But Ravi claims that he’ll date whoever he likes.

Will he continue to date Chelsea? Or will Denise be forced to admit what’s been going on between them?

Alfie and Patrick cause trouble for Denise at The Vic (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Denise takes charge at The Vic

Also in tonight’s episode, Denise is horrified to discover The Vic full of customers and Alfie behind the bar.

Alfie insists that he’s doing this for Linda, but Denise isn’t happy.

She’s already giving Alfie hell, when Mitch lets slip that Patrick is handing out free drinks.

Denise demands that Patrick gets everyone to pay up, or else.

Meanwhile, Ben’s upset Jay hasn’t asked him to be best man.

However, Jay thinks Ben already knows he’s the man for the job.

Will the pair be able to sort things out?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

