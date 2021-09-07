EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal that Jean shows the garage to Shirley, clearly worried.

Meanwhile Gray continues to try and manipulate Shirley, and Janine returns to Albert Square.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: Jean goes to Shirley for help

Jean goes to Shirley for help (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders and Doctor Who star Tony Selby dies aged 83

Ruby panics as Martin comes home, certain Jean has told him everything but instead he explains he was chucked out.

She hides her relief as Martin is sure something’s really wrong with Jean now.

Meanwhile Shirley has been summoned by Jean and she shows her the garage pleading for help.

Gray’s manipulation continues

Gray tries to persuade Shirley that Tina needs the money (Credit: BBC)

In last night’s episode (Monday, September 6) Gray was tight on cash and sent a message from a burner phone.

Shirley found she had a text supposedly from Tina, who was asking for money.

While Mick was convinced it was a scam, Gray started to realise Shirley wasn’t falling for it.

He later agreed to help Ben out with Phil, who was recently arrested, if he gets the Mitchel’s legal work in the future.

Tonight Gray tries to persuade Shirley that Tina needs the money now more than ever.

She has an idea and Gray’s hopeful his scheming will pay off.

Janine returns to Albert Square

Janine comes back to Albert Square (Credit: BBC)

Kat is about to tell Scarlett the truth when Janine bursts in. The hearing starts and Janine begins to lay it on thick, giving testimony about how she’s redeemed herself over the years.

Later Janine rocks up at The Vic bold as brass and wastes no time in telling the locals what she thinks of them all.

Kat is more determined than ever to get Scarlett away from her reckless mother.

Linda worried Rainie will find out the truth

Linda is worried that both Max and Rainie might work out the truth (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders spoilers: Next week revealed in all-new pictures – September 13 – 17

Stuart and Rainie clash over missing Abi. When Linda tries to make Rainie feel better her own guilt starts to get the better of her.

However she’s left feeling more worried that both Max and Rainie might work out the truth about the paternity of her baby.

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of EastEnders? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be tuning in.