EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal Callum blames himself for what happened to Fitzy.

Meanwhile Isaac’s big gesture leaves Lola worried and Stuart makes a confession to his nan.

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: Callum struggles after horror stabbing

Callum blames himself (Credit: BBC)

Callum challenges the mugger, but he gets away. Fitzy gives Callum the ring he was planning to propose with as Callum calls for backup.

The paramedics arrive and it’s touch and go for Fitzy.

DCI Arthurs checks in on Callum, but he’s distraught and blames himself for what’s happened to his friend.

Back at home he doesn’t want to talk to Ben so he distracts himself instead.

When Callum is distant during their anniversary celebrations, Ben assumes Callum is upset about being asked to quit his job.

Ben admits he was wrong but tells Callum he needs some distance from his police life and suggests they don’t talk about work for a while.

However this leaves Callum feeling as though he can’t talk about Fitzy and he panics and leaves.

Will Kat accept Phil’s offer?

What will Kat decide? (Credit: BBC)

Kat has thought about Phil’s offer but turns him down not wanting to get involved in anything dodgy.

However Phil assures her he just wants something legit for Raymond.

Isaac’s actions leave Lola worried

Isaac’s actions leave Ruby, Martin and Lola shocked (Credit: BBC)

Terms are agreed and Lily can stay at Jean’s once a week, leaving Jean impressed with Ruby’s negotiating.

Over at The Vic Ruby thanks Lola for her advice and Isaac suggests doing something he uses at school.

Ruby is appreciative and invites them over for a drink.

Lola muses that they might need to pull a rabbit out of a hat to help Arthur.

Isaac soon makes a call. He shows up to Ruby’s late with a surprise, leaving Lola, Martin and Ruby flabbergasted.

As he explains he senses the awkward atmosphere as Lola worries about the erratic gesture.

Violet discovers Rainie and Stuart’s surrogacy plans

Violet tries to get Honey and Stuart together (Credit: BBC)

Vi goes into the Minute Mart and begins to interrogate Honey, hoping she can help her.

When Stuart realises she is trying to set him up with Honey, he is appalled.

Honey mentions she is going out with Jay and Vi swiftly insults them before Stuart can usher her out.

At The Vic, Stuart is upset at his nan’s actions and admits that Bernie is going to be their surrogate.

As Rainie arrives at the pub, Vi changes her tune and says she’s going to stick around and wants to get to know her better, leaving Rainie quietly seething.

