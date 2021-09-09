EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal Scarlett goes missing.

Meanwhile Ruby becomes suspicious of Jean and Shirley, and Rainie starts to wonder about Linda’s pregnancy.

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: Scarlett goes missing

Kat gets a worrying call (Credit: BBC)

Earlier this week, Kat told Tommy that Scarlett is actually is half-sister – his biological father is Scarlett’s dad Michael.

Seeing Tommy desperate to help his sister, Kat decided she wanted to be Scarlett’s carer and went to the courthouse.

However she was shocked when Janine turned up. Both women tried to fight for Scarlett, however the judge ruled to adjourn as new information had come to light.

Tonight Phil and Kat are frosty as he’s not keen on her getting involved with Scarlett.

Billy tries to stick up for Janine, much to Kat’s annoyance.

Later Janine tries to appeal to Kat, pleading for a second chance with Scarlett.

While Kat tells Phil about Janine’s lies, the social worker calls – Scarlett has gone missing.

Has Janine got anything to do with it?

Ruby grows suspicious

Ruby grows suspicious (Credit: BBC)

Shirley and Jean, who’s trying her best to be as uninvolved in the criminal activity as possible, set their plan in motion.

Martin tries to reach Jean again, as Ruby distracts him. However Martin soon gets a call from Lily’s school.

Later Ruby is sure she can smell something, however Jean and Shirley ignore her and she leaves.

She returns later on and it’s clear that they’re hiding something.

At home Martin tells Ruby that Lily got caught with weed at school. Lily insists it’s from a classmate, but it’s the final piece that Ruby needs to confirm her suspicions.

Rainie does some digging

Rainie goes through Linda’s hospital bag (Credit: BBC)

Violet mentions that Linda looks very big for how far along she is, which gets Rainie thinking.

She later pops round to see Linda, asking for a cuppa.

She spots her hospital bag and goes rooting through it when Linda’s back is turned.

