EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal Phil returns and Shirley wants him to tell the police the truth about Ian.

Meanwhile Mick loses his temper with Zack and Sheree doesn’t want Isaac to return to work.

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: Shirley wants Phil to tell the truth

Shirley tells Phil to hand himself in for what he did to Ian (Credit: BBC)

Phil is back from seeing Louise and Lisa and is immediately displeased when he sees the new Arches signage.

A defensive Ben tries to explain himself but they’re soon interrupted by Shirley.

She comes in and tells Phil to hand himself in for what he did to Ian.

Later on Sharon spots a dishevelled Shirley, who pleads with her to go to the police.

Mick loses his temper with Zack

Mick punches Zack (Credit: BBC)

After a night of searching for Tina, Mick is happy to see Frankie return.

Zack tries to decline Nancy’s offer to go into business but Nancy is persuasive and tells the rest of the family her plans with Zack, but Mick is determined to put a stop to it.

Later Linda offers to talk some sense into Sharon to get her to go to the police.

Mick tells Zack to stay away from Nancy but Zack reminds Mick that they’re both lying to her.

Mick soon loses his temper and ends up punching Zack. He then tells Frankie they have to tell Nancy the truth.

Ash apologises

Ash apologises to Suki (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Look out Walford, Janine is back!

Meanwhile Ash apologises to Suki for not appreciating her offer to buy a property for a surgery. However Suki stays nonchalant.

Patrick, Isaac and Sheree to go to Trinidad?

Isaac is determined to get his job back (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders: Danny Dyer teases return for Max Branning

Isaac is determined to get his job back, surprised that the headmistress hasn’t called him back.

Sheree becomes alarmed on hearing this and lies that the school wants to wait until things cool down after the online abuse which crushes him.

Later on, Patrick suggests that maybe Trinidad is the best place for Isaac, and he wants to come with them to Sheree’s pleasure.

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Will you be watching next week’s EastEnders? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be tuning in.