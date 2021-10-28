EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal Suki gives the Slaters an eviction notice.

Meanwhile Aaron threatens Kat for unfair dismissal of Harvey and a man comes to Albert Square looking for Zack.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: Suki gives the Slaters an eviction notice

Suki is furious with Stacey and Jean (Credit: BBC)

Kheerat accuses the Slaters of stealing Jags’ watch. Later Stacey’s probation officer arrives.

Meanwhile Suki is determined to take matters with the Slaters into her own hands.

Everything seems to be going well with the probation officer, despite a flustered Jean.

However things take a turn when Suki turns up and accuses Stacey of stealing. She soon presents the Slaters with an eviction notice.

Will they be made homeless?

Aaron threatens Kat for unfair dismissal of Harvey

Aaron goes to see Kat (Credit: BBC)

Noticing his dad’s desolate state, Aaron becomes determined to get Harvey’s job back.

However Dana takes a different approach and begs Ash to forgive her dad.

Meanwhile Aaron threatens Kat for unfair dismissal of Harvey. Soon Iqra visits Ash to check in.

Kim tells Pearl about Vincent

Kim tells Pearl the truth about her father (Credit: BBC)

A heartbroken Kim tells Pearl that Vincent is dead. She soon breaks down to Denise.

Neil comes to Albert Square looking for Zack

Neil comes to Walford looking for Zack (Credit: BBC)

Sharon gets approached by Neil, whose daughter has been heartbroken by Zack. Sharon covers for her brother but soon asks Zack if his behaviour is because of Nancy.

She encourages him to talk to her, but will he?

Later Neil confronts Zack so he pretends to be Martin. Will Neil believe him?

