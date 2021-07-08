EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal that Denise refuses to let Phil see Raymond.

Meanwhile Ben has some harsh words for his dad, and Patrick is worried about Isaac.

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: Denise makes a decision about Raymond

Denise refuses to let Phil see Raymond (Credit: BBC)

Earlier this week Denise allowed Raymond to spend time with Phil, who is his biological father.

However Phil went against Denise’s wishes and told Raymond that he’s his dad.

Later Raymond told Denise that his dad had bought him a new toy, leaving her furious.

Tonight Denise confronts Phil. She refuses to let him see the little boy again.

Phil asks Billy why he didn’t get the courts involved when Honey took Will away. Billy tells him he wishes he tried and this gives Phil motivation.

Phil drops a bombshell

Frankie tries to help Ben (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Frankie updates Ben and wonders if it’s worth him staying mad at Phil if it’s making him so miserable.

Later, Ben is drunk and has some harsh words for Phil. Phil later meets up with Denise and drops a bombshell.

Patrick grows increasingly concerned about Isaac

Patrick is concerned about Isaac (Credit: BBC)

Jean checks in on Lola and offers her some advice on Isaac. Meanwhile Sheree tells the school that Isaac needs some time off.

Soon Isaac arrives home. Sheree is sure that after a few weeks of rest he’ll be right as rain, but Patrick later finds Isaac looking for the diaries.

He refuses to drop it leaving Patrick alarmed.

Patricks wants to call Rafe but Sheree explains he can’t be forced into taking his medication, the help needs to come from his family.

EastEnders is on tonight on BBC One at 7.35pm. This week’s episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

