EastEnders spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Tuesday, October 5 2021

EastEnders spoilers tonight reveal Suki Panesar really lets rip at Honey Mitchell after their kiss.

But can Honey make Suki see sense about the way she’s been treating her?

Elsewhere, Dotty is stunned to see her mum arrive, but will she cause trouble?

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers: Suki slaps Honey

Suki lashes out at Honey (Credit: BBC)

Kheerat confronts Honey for lying about Suki after she told Jay about the kiss.

Honey insists she’s telling the truth, but Kheerat doesn’t believe her. He speaks to his mum about what Jay told him and Suki is mortified.

Suki goes to see Honey and Honey tries to put Suki’s mind at rest, assuring her she shouldn’t be embarrassed.

Lashing out, Suki slaps her and issues her with a chilling threat.

Dotty’s mum arrives

Sandy could derail Dotty’s plans (Credit: BBC)

Rocky reminds Dotty she should be trying to keep Sonia onside and convinces her to give him and Sonia VIP tickets to the noughties night at Ruby’s.

But things look like they’re heading for disaster when a drunk woman turns up and Rocky clearly recognises her…

Sonia finds the woman outside and is stunned when she asks to see Kirsty.

The penny drops as the drunk lady reveals herself as Dotty’s mum, Sandy.

She hurls abuse at Dotty, but is she about to ruin Dotty’s plan to fleece Sonia?

Zack takes revenge on Peter

Zack teaches Peter a lesson (Credit: BBC)

Martin vents to Zack about Peter, just as Peter appears.

When Peter’s not looking, Zack nicks his tablet with revenge in mind…

Later Peter is stunned when he finds his tablet has been battered at the chippy.

He knows Zack is responsible, and points the finger at him and Martin, but ill Zack own up to what he’s done?

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

