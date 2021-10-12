EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal Tommy wants to know where Michael is buried.

Meanwhile Janine is determined to prove herself to Scarlett, and Chelsea takes a pregnancy test.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: Tommy wants answers

Tommy wants answers about Michael (Credit: BBC)

Recently Kat told Tommy the truth – Alfie is not his biological father, Alfie’s cousin, Michael, is. This makes Tommy and Scarlett half-siblings.

Tonight Jean gets Tommy to open up and tells her he wants to know where his biological dad, Michael, is buried.

Kat finally gets Tommy to talk.

Kat soon realises why he’s been acting up since the fire and storms out looking for Janine.

Janine is determined to prove herself

Janine wants to help Scarlett (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Scarlett’s school project is ruined by Bert and Ernie so she asks Janine if her friends, who are deaf, will give a talk at school instead.

Janine is determined to prove herself so she asks for Frankie’s help again and later gives a presentation to Scarlett’s class.

At the Vic, Scarlett is in awe over the party Frankie has set up with Janine’s ‘friends’ but things turn sour quickly when Kat arrives.

Kim won’t let Vincent go

Phil shows Denise something (Credit: BBC)

In last night’s episode (Monday, October 12) Kim overheard a cab booking for Vince Hubbard, which is the same name as her husband, who disappeared in 2018.

She managed to track Vince down, but was disappointed to see it wasn’t her husband.

However she noticed Vince had Vincent’s wallet. When Phil discovered Kim was trying to find her husband, he told Kim’s sister Denise that he is dead.

Tonight Kim mulls things over with Denise and Jack, but Denise tries to get her to let it go.

Later, Phil is angry that Kim is still showing interest in Vincent. He decides to show Denise something.

Chelsea pregnant?

Is Chelsea pregnant? (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Chelsea nervously pulls out a pregnancy test.

Later Whitney notices the pregnancy test in Chelsea’s bag and hides her shock.

Is Chelsea pregnant with Gray’s child?

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

