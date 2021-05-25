EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal Sharon is furious with Zack out after what happened at the gym launch.

Meanwhile Mila is worried about Kioni’s upcoming trip and Phil tries to look after Kat by helping out with the boys.

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: Sharon orders Zack to leave

Sharon is not happy with her brother (Credit: BBC)

In last night’s episode (Monday, May 24) at the gym launch Kheerat locked Zack in a room in the gym.

But when Nancy let Zack out, he went and punched Kheerat during Sharon’s speech

Tonight, with shocked guests watching, Kheerat tries to apologise to Sharon.

However she directs her fury towards Zack – she wants her brother to pack her bags and leave.

Meanwhile Sharon and Linda make amends, but Sharon stays coy about Kheerat.

Linda reminds Sharon that Zack is still her blood.

Later Nancy moves back in while Sharon tells Linda she’s asked Zack to stay.

Ruby tells Martin she needs his support

Ruby tells Martin she needs his support (Credit: BBC)

Jean implores Ruby to show Lily some love.

Ruby returns from the consultant, telling Martin that she needs his support. He vows to be by her side.

Kim asks a man out on a date

Kim asks a man to go for dinner (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders star Louisa Lytton ‘cancels’ wedding ahead of birth of first baby

A comment from Vi has Kim worrying that she’s getting old before her time. So she promptly asks out a man for dinner.

Mila panics about Kioni’s trip

Mila continues to worry about Kioni (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Mila is worried when Kioni mentions her trip away with her mum is in two weeks. She asks Kathy if her sister can stay for a bit.

But Kathy will only have her for dinner. What has Mila so worried?

Phil steps up

Phil looks after Kat (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders spoilers: Next week revealed in all new pictures!

Kat shows up at Phil’s with Tommy, Bert and Ernie in tow. Phil directs the boys to Ben’s games console, ordering Kat to rest.

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders air tonight (May 24) at 7.35pm on BBC One.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Will you be watching tonight’s EastEnders? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be tuning in.