EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal Ben discovers Sharon and Kheerat’s secret relationship.

Meanwhile Rocky and Kathy have their date and Lola becomes increasingly worried about Isaac’s behaviour.

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: Baby news

Kheerat gives Ben the money for protection for Jags (Credit: BBC)

Kheerat gives Ben the money to pay for Jags’ protection in prison when Sharon walks into the café.

Ben doesn’t hide his disdain but Kheerat keeps quiet.

Soon Habiba contacts Iqra to tell her she’s had her baby and Iqra tells Kheerat.

Later Kheerat goes to see Sharon and apologises for earlier, but she brushes it off.

Meanwhile Suki learns about Habiba’s baby and isn’t happy when she discovers Kheerat knew. When she also finds out Kheerat has been paying her rent, she is furious.

However Kheerat has had enough and storms out.

Later he takes Sharon away for the night – it’s time he starts doing what he wants.

Ben makes a shock discovery

Ben talks to Whitney (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Ben confronts Whitney about spending time with Callum, but Whitney tells him to talk to her husband.

Later at The Vic, Ben demands answers from Callum. Ben explains what happened to Fitzy and Ben is taken back.

He’s angry he kept the secret from him and walks out.

As a tipsy and upset Ben phones to organises protection for Jags, he sees Kheerat and Sharon together.

Livid at the fresh betrayal, he makes a phone call.

Romance for Rocky and Kathy

Sonia is suspicious of Rocky (Credit: BBC)

Rocky’s interest in the houses on the Square, especially Ruby’s, leaves Sonia suspicious.

Meanwhile Bobby and Iqra encourage Kathy ahead of her date with Rocky.

Once she leaves Bobby opens up to Iqra about his own relationship woes.

Kathy meets up with Rocky and is pleasantly surprised with the effort he’s put in.

Across the Square, Bobby and Dana head back to Kathy’s empty house and things heat up.

Lola grows worried about Isaac

Lola worries about Isaac (Credit: BBC)

Lola is starting to worry about Isaac’s erratic behaviour and obsession with Paul.

Isaac explains that the only reason he talks about Paul so much is because he wants to share his excitement with the woman he loves.

Lola is excited to hear that he loves her.

EastEnders continues tonight at 7pm on BBC One. All of this week’s episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

