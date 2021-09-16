EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal that Martin goes to visit Stacey in prison.

Meanwhile Jean continues to be questioned and Tiff loses it with Dotty.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: Martin visits Stacey

Ruby goes to visit Stacey (Credit: BBC)

Earlier this week, Martin found out that Ruby was the one who reported Jean to the police for the drugs when he saw texts on her phone from the police thanking her for the information.

Meanwhile Jean discovered that her lump was benign and her cancer hasn’t come back.

Tonight Martin is furious at Ruby and secretly visits Stacey in prison.

He admits that he’s messed up and explains what’s going on with Ruby. Stacey is shocked and tells Martin to sort Ruby out or she will kill her.

Meanwhile a solicitor is trying to get more information from Jean, pushing her to reveal who put her in touch with the drug dealer if she wants any chance to walk free.

As she continues to be questioned, Jean tells them she’s ready to reveal who it was…

Tiffany gives Sonia an ultimatum

Tiff approaches Dotty, but will the two sort things out? (Credit: BBC)

Tiff is furious that Dotty is wearing her new top and gives Sonia an ultimatum – it’s her or Dotty. Will Sonia choose between the girls?

Tiff and Sonia go to a boxercise class to let off some steam. Soon Tiffany notices that fellow gym-goer Ethan is keen on Sonia.

As they get ready for the class, Dotty enters and the girls have a stand-off.

Nancy instructs the class and tells everyone to get into pairs.

Tiffany immediately approaches Dotty – it’s game on. Will they be able to sort things out?

