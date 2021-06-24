EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal Sonia accuses Rocky of theft.

Meanwhile Kheerat comes clean to Ben about his relationship with Sharon.

All this and more in tonight’s double episode of EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: Sonia’s suspicions about Terry grow

Sonia accuses Rocky of theft (Credit: BBC)

Kathy thinks her purse was stolen during her date with Rocky. Then as the news that Ruby’s house got broken into reaches Sonia, her suspicions of Rocky increase.

Later Sonia accuses Rocky of both crimes.

Kheerat confesses to Ben

Kheerat tells Ben the truth (Credit: BBC)

A bleary eyed Ben returns home after spending the night out to a worried Callum.

Meanwhile Kheerat returns home after spending the night with Sharon to find Suki is still furious.

Vinny begs his brother to make peace with their mother.

Later he sadly tells Sharon that they need to cool things off as it’s becoming too complicated.

He soon meets up with Ben and comes clean about his relationship with Sharon, but tells him it’s over.

Kheerat thanks Ben for look after Jags, but Ben’s guilt starts to kick in.

Kheerat goes to apologise to Suki but he quickly realises his mum is crying.

Bobby tells Dana the truth

What will Dana say? (Credit: BBC)

Dana wakes up at Bobby’s house after spending the night with him. Later they bump into Kim who reveals she screened Bobby for her dating service.

Later Bobby decides it’s time to tell the truth to Dana, including what happened to Lucy.

Later Peter comforts an upset Bobby and encourages him to fight for Dana.

Bobby meets up with her and tries to explain himself.

Chelsea in danger from Gray?

The police want to talk to Chelsea (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile the police take Chelsea in for questioning over the possession of stolen goods, much to everyone’s shock.

Denise and Jack confront Chelsea. Jack advises her to get a lawyer and suggests she ask Gray.

Chelsea goes to visit Gray and asks him for lunch where she flirts.

However when Chelsea brings up her real motivation, Gray momentarily sours.

Nonetheless he agrees to represent her and they continue to flirt.

Isaac avoids Lola

Isaac avoids Lola (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Lola bumps into Isaac and asks him to come over, but he lies to get out of it.

EastEnders continues tonight at 7.40pm and 8.05pm on BBC One. All of this week’s episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

