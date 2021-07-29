Tonight’s EastEnders looks set to be explosive if the spoilers are anything to go by.

EastEnders is on later tonight (July 29) because of the BBC’s extended coverage of the Olympics, but it’s most definitely worth the wait.

Gray could be exposed for Tina’s death and it could be all over for Keegan and Tiffany.

How will Gray worm his way out of this one? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Gray exposed?

Chelsea’s hold on Gray grows as she persuades him to skive off work and go and buy her a dress for her court appearance.

However, he panics when she spots an earring in his car, realising it belonged to Tina.

As his murderous secrets look set to spill out, just how will he cover his tracks this time?

Chelsea persuades Gray to skive off work as her hold over him tightens (Credit: BBC)

All over for Keegan and Tiff?

They’re one of the Square’s loveliest couples but things hot up between Keegan and Tiff’s pal Dotty tonight.

Keegan is annoyed with Tiffany over the diet pills, as well as her decision to get more cosmetic work done.

At the same time, Dotty feels awkward when Vinny reveals the extent of his feelings for her.

Later, Dotty offers Keegan a drink when he arrives at the club to pick up his wages.

Tiffany is feeling unwell as her infection is getting worse, but when she tries to call Keegan, he ignores the call and lets things heat up with Dotty.

Will Billy Mitchell ever catch a break? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Things still aren’t looking up for Billy

Elsewhere, unlucky in love and life Billy Mitchell sees a new job opportunity – but Dana’s dad Harvey gets in his way.

Meanwhile, Ben asks for Peter’s help as he fears that Lola’s commitment to Isaac – who still won’t see her – is adversely affecting Lexi.

Peter suggests to Lola that she should stay away from Isaac for Lexi’s sake, but Lola refuses to listen.

Also tonight, Mick sends Shirley, Frankie and Nancy out to get Linda a new Bonsai.

And Stuart convinces Vi to spend time with Rainie, while Rocky sets up Whitney with the music promoter.

EastEnders airs tonight (July 29) on BBC One at 9.10pm.

