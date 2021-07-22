EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal Frankie finds out the truth about Linda’s baby.

Meanwhile Dana’s dad arrives in Walford and Honey tries her best to support grieving Suki.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: Mick tells Frankie the truth

Mick tells Frankie the truth (Credit: BBC)

In next week’s scenes Frankie goes on a driving lesson. As her lesson starts she is filled with nerves.

When Mick suggests places to go, Frankie ends up running off.

Later Mick finds Frankie and tells her about the paternity of Linda’s baby. How will she react?

EastEnders spoilers: Dana’s dad arrives for Bobby’s 18th

Harvey arrives (Credit: BBC)

Dana, Kathy and Peter are planning for Bobby’s birthday. Meanwhile Bobby is unaware thinking that everyone has forgotten his 18th.

Later in the restaurant Kathy, Dana and the rest of the guests hide as they believe Bobby is coming in.

However a man walks in and everyone jumps out. To their surprise it’s not Bobby.

It turns out the man is Harvey – Dana’s father.

At the party Sonia feels miserable that she isn’t Rocky’s main attention as he tries to dance with Kathy and encourages Whitney’s singing.

Soon Bobby comes in and is surprised.

Honey supports Suki

Suki is furious with Kheerat (Credit: BBC)

Suki scolds an ashamed Kheerat for missing Jags’ funeral. Later Honey brings her a lasagne and Suki takes a small bite.

Ash sees them talking and is surprised, but happy her mother is looking better.

Callum goes to Phil

Callum finds Phil (Credit: BBC)

This week, Callum has been trying to convince Ben to not go after Paul’s killer, Simon, who has just been released from prison.

Later Tommy and Phil are playing football. Callum sees Phil…

