EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal Phil gets some huge news.

Meanwhile Suki takes Peter home for the night and Karen offers for Mitch to stay in her room.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: Phil gets news

Will Phil change his plans? (Credit: BBC)

Kat and Sharon manage to smooth things over but Kat is left torn with a life changing decision to make.

Later Phil gets some huge news that is likely to change his plans for good.

Suki takes Peter home

Suki spots Peter and takes him home for the night (Credit: BBC)

Honey meets up with Suki and Suki admits she said some things she regrets to Ash.

Later she tries to apologise but gets spooked.

Honey asks her an important question and Suki forcefully admits the truth.

Honey tries to sympathise with her but Suki storms off.

Later Suki is still riled up and spots Peter. Determined to prove a point, she takes him home for the night.

Karen makes Mitch an offer

Karen finds Mitch sleeping in the laundrette (Credit: BBC)

Mitch has been sleeping on the sofa after a leak in his bedroom and as the family are looking after Banjo, he’s forced to share the sofa with him.

Fed up, he asks both Mitch and Billy if he can stay with them but has no success.

Later when Karen finds Mitch sleeping in the laundrette, she gives in and says they can share a room for the time being.

Bobby in danger?

Bobby is confronted (Credit: BBC)

Bobby is confronted and forced to think on his feet, but he might no have been convincing enough in his lie.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

