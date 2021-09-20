EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal Rainie puts a plan in action to get Max in Walford.

Meanwhile Rocky punches Sonia’s new man, Ethan, and Jean visits Stacey in prison.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: Rainie has a plan

Rainie has a plan (Credit: BBC)

Linda is determined that Mick will be the baby’s legal father when he signs the birth certificate tomorrow.

Convinced she knows the truth, Rainie goes to drastic lengths as Mick does what he can to protect Linda.

Whilst on a walk, Nancy notices flyers everywhere stating that Max is the father of Linda’s baby.

Mick threatens a smug Rainie who is hell-bent that her flyers will get Max back to the square to deal with the Carters.

Bets are off when Mick takes matters into his own hands.

Rocky punches Ethan

Rocky loses his temper (Credit: BBC)

Out of earshot, Rocky listens to Ethan and Sonia talk about their date. A giddy Sonia tells Ethan that he definitely has potential.

Whitney joins them and Rocky shows her a poster for her gig. However he’s disappointed when she backs out.

Sonia tries to get to the bottom of Whitney’s feelings.

Rocky is pleasantly surprised when Whitney shows up and the gig goes well with her reaching the final.

However he gets distracted when he spots Ethan kissing another woman at the bar.

Rocky can’t hold back his anger and punches Ethan before being taken away by security.

Jean visits Stacey with news

Stacey and Jean are reunited, but Jean has news (Credit: BBC)

Jean goes to visit Stacey in prison and lets her know she’s cancer-free, but has been charged regarding the drugs.

She also tells Stacey about Ruby and Martin and that Ruby is pleading guilty.

Arriving back home with the kids, Martin sees furniture from his house being removed and Dotty has a message from Ruby.

A harsh decision by Ruby leaves Martin devastated.

