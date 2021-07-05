EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal that Nancy is involved in a terrible accident.

Meanwhile Denise allows Phil to spend time with Raymond and Peter tries to encourage Bobby to move on from Dana.

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: Nancy is run over

Nancy announces she is officially divorced (Credit: BBC)

Nancy tells her parents that she is officially divorced. Frankie is feeling downbeat so Mick organises for Zack to take her out on a driving lesson.

Meanwhile over at the gym Nancy reveals that she’s thinking about entering some weight lifting competitions and Linda gives her some moral support.

Frankie shows up dressed more for a date to Sharon’s surprise.

As they head out, Zack wants to drive to the pub. Later Zack is tipsy and Frankie isn’t used to driving in the dark. She ends up hitting something and they panic as Nancy lies motionless in the street.

Martin offers Patrick advice

Martin gives Patrick some advice (Credit: BBC)

Patrick returns the items that Isaac stole to Ruby and Martin. As they’re due to go to the hospital, it’s a lot for Ruby to take in.

However Martin empathises after what happened with Stacey and offers him some advice.

When they arrive home from Ruby’s procedure, Jean checks in and Martin thanks her for handling the situation so well with Isaac as Jean hopes he gets the help he needs.

Phil tells Raymond the truth

Kat’s Cabs is officially opened (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Kat announces the opening of Kat’s Cabs to a small gathering. She soon notices Phil is distracted by seeing Denise and Raymond.

Later Kat goes to see Denise and asks her to reconsider letting Phil into Raymond’s life, but she refuses.

Patrick offers some words of wisdom, reminding her that Phil can spend more time with Raymond without him knowing the truth.

Later Denise shows up at the laundrette asking Phil if he wants to look after Raymond for a little while, leaving Phil delighted.

They bond and Phil tells Raymond that one day the laundrette will be his as he is his dad.

Peter steals Bobby’s phone

Bobby is still upset over Dana (Credit: BBC)

Bobby is still heartbroken that Dana ended things with him, but Peter tries to encourage him to move on.

Bobby insists that Dana was the one for him and storms off. However Peter grabs Bobby’s phone.

What does he have planned?

EastEnders will air tonight on BBC One 8.05pm.

