In tonight’s EastEnders spoilers it’s all about the family drama.

Kat channels her inner Peggy Mitchell to rescue a struggling member of the clan.

Meanwhile, there’s sibling drama for Nancy and Frankie when a fight breaks out.

Plus, Bobby has to overcome some ‘killer’ small talk in front of Dana’s dad, Harvey.

Kat throws Billy a lifeline

Kat wants to change Billy’s record (Credit: BBC)

It looks like Billy’s luck could be about to change tonight when Kat comes up with a plan to put money in his pocket.

She raids Phil’s bank account to buy a rare record and enlists Jay’s help to get it in front of Billy.

Read more: Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell ‘laughs and cries’ at lunch with EastEnders’ Emma Barton

Kat’s plan is to hoodwink Billy into thinking the valuable record has turned up in a house clearance and get Jay to reveal it could be worth a few bob so he’ll check.

She’s hoping Billy will rush online and flog it to the highest bidder – then be quids in without realising she helped him.

Surely even Billy couldn’t mess up the chance of some easy money, could he?

Nancy is not impressed (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Nancy’s fighting talk

The Carters are gutted when Nancy announces she’s off on holiday with some girls from the gym tonight.

Mick and Linda don’t want her to leave, especially since she’s been hitting the bottle.

Frankie finds her drunk at the bar with her new mates and tries to patch things up.

But when one of Nancy’s mates trash talks Frankie, things get violent.

Is Nancy out of control?

Rocky and Harvey have really hit it off (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Bobby’s Rocky Horror Show

It’s the dinner party from hell for Bobby this week – when the talk turns to murdered Lucy.

Rocky invites Dana and dad Harvey to the Beale house to discuss renting a property in the Square, but the conversation goes off-piste.

Read more: Who plays Harvey Monroe in EastEnders? What else has Ross Boatman been in?

Instead, Bobby finds himself being grilled about what happened to his late sister.

Can he survive the stressful supper?

Elsewhere, Keegan confronts Tiff about how she’s treating him following a heart-to-heart with Vinny.

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders airs tonight (August 2) on BBC One at 9.05pm.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be tuning in.