EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal Ruby confesses to Martin that she got Stacey sent down.

Meanwhile Sonia reveals she’s got a date and Bernie has her baby scan.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: Ruby comes clean

Ruby tells Martin the truth (Credit: BBC)

Earlier this week, Ruby reported Jean to the police for growing weed in her garage.

However in last night’s scenes, Jean told the police that the person who put her in contact with the drug dealers was Ruby.

Ruby is waiting for a pregnancy test, she checks it and wells up.

Later Martin confronts a shocked Ruby and wants to know why she’s been lying to him.

Ruby is forced to come clean – she got Stacey sent down. What till Martin say?

Sonia has a date

Sonia has a date (Credit: BBC)

Earlier this week Tiffany took the opportunity of being boxing partners with Dotty to punch her in the stomach.

A fight broke out between them but it soon stopped when Dotty managed to get Tiff off her.

Tiff stormed out and Sonia went after her.

Tonight Tiff and Sonia debrief at home and Sonia reveals she has a date with the man from the gym, Ethan.

Later Sonia is off on her date but Rocky isn’t convinced about her new man.

Bernie has her first scan

Bernie has her first scan (Credit: BBC)

Rainie is feeling agitated as her and Stuart wait for Bernie to go to the scan.

Stuart, Bernie and Vi are excited over the baby scan but something is up with Rainie and she soon storms off.

What is she going to do?

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

