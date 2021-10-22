EastEnders spoilers tonight (Friday October 22) reveal that Gray kisses Whitney after being jarred by the emotions of his dad’s death.

Elsewhere, Janine is up to her old tricks again, and Aaron makes his move on Tiffany. But is she ready to date again?

Gray and Whitney lock lips (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Gray and Whitney grow closer

Gray tells Whitney that he didn’t expect to be so cut up over his dad’s death – more so than he ever expected.

He goes through his dad’s belongings and Gray is touched when he finds some childhood memories, which prompts him to kiss Whitney.

Later, Karen is over the moon to see Gray and Whitney together.

What’s Janine up to? (Credit: BBC)

Janine’s up to her old tricks

Meanwhile, Janine is up to her old tricks and takes steps to get what she wants.

And wouldn’t you just know it, her plans succeed.

Elsewhere, Aaron connects with Tiffany but Liam is protective over her.

Aaron asks Tiffany out (Credit: BBC)

Will Aaron get to go out with Tiffany?

Aaron tells her that he plans to stick around in Walford for the time being but she tells Liam it’s too soon for her to be dating after Keegan.

Harvey fills Aaron in about Bobby as he tells his dad he wants to stay for while – he’s spotted someone that’s caught his eye.

He later asks Tiffany out for a date and after some persuading, she agrees.

Elsewhere, Kim makes another fake booking for Howie, who refuses to tell her anything but is left wracked with guilt.

