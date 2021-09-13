EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal an explosion goes off at Phil‘s house, but will everyone survive?

Meanwhile Linda‘s contractions start and Jean is taken in by police.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: An explosion goes off at Phil’s house

Tommy, Janine and Scarlett are trapped (Credit: BBC)

Janine finds Scarlett and Tommy in Tommy’s bedroom, but Tommy locks the door and tosses they key straight down the crack in the floorboards.

The three of them trapped in the bedroom soon realise there’s a fire and they need to get the key fast.

As they attempt to escape, an explosion goes off.

EastEnders spoilers: Phil to die?

Callum and Ben spot the fire (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Phil is lying unconscious with flames surrounding him. He wakes up struggling to breathe.

Ben and Callum notice the flames and as they get closer, the smoke and flames are engulfing the house and are getting dangerously close to a gas cannister.

An explosion goes off…

Gray and Kheerat caught up in the explosion?

Gray and Kheerat try to help (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile it’s the anniversary of Chantelle’s death and Gray finds flowers on his doorstep.

Whitney tells him she saw Kheerat lingering before and Gray is clearly not happy.

Gray confronts Kheerat but Kheerat pushes past him, having spotted the fire at Phil’s.

Kheerat and Gray head inside and Kheerat bravely goes upstairs, Gray follows.

Soon the explosion goes off…

Linda goes into labour

Is Linda going to be okay? (Credit: BBC)

Linda is experiencing contractions as Jack asks her again if Max is the father of her baby.

Linda denies it, but soon her waters break.

Soon Mick notices another ambulance pull up to The Vic.

Jean taken in by police

Jean is taken in by police (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Coronation Street tonight: Extra visit to Weatherfield with Coronation Street Icons celebrating Norris Cole

Jean bumps into Shirley who reveals she thinks she may be responsible for the fire.

The police arrive, but it’s Jean they take in for a possible drug offence.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Will you be watching tonight’s episodes of Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.